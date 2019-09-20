Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas inks new deal with team

Associated Press

MIAMI - The Miami Marlins and shortstop Miguel Rojas have agreed to a new contract that will keep the 30-year-old in South Florida for at least the next two seasons.

Rojas inked a two-year contract with an additional year option that would take him through 2022. TheScore.com reports the two-year deal is worth $10.25 million.

Rojas has enjoyed one of the better hitting seasons of his career with a .285 batting average, 45 RBI and 27 doubles. The shortstop has also set a career high with 127 hits.

The RBI total is just eight shy of his career best 53. He also set a personal mark with six RBI in a single game in Arizona on Sept. 10.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.