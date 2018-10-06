Marlins showcase Cuban 'Mesa brothers'

LITTLE HAVANA, Fla. - The Marlins hosted a showcase for top Cuban prospects at Marlins Park on Friday.

They hope the hospitality at their home park will give them an edge over other teams, in particular with a much talked about brother tandem.

The Mesa brothers, Victor Victor Mesa, 22, and Victor Mesa Jr, 17, worked out for three hours in front of scouts and executives. Close to 30, if not all 30, major league teams had at least one representative there to watch. That included Marlins CEO Derek Jeter.

Jeter and the Marlins have made it no secret they want to sign more impact international players, and the Mesa brothers appear to fall into that category.

While the Marlins hosted the showcase, this was an event where the agents for the Mesa brothers invited all 30 MLB teams to watch.

The showcase wasn’t open to the media.

The Marlins are privately hopeful that the ballpark experience the Mesa’s were able to see first-hand on Friday helps them over other teams in the negotiation process.

Victor Victor Mesa posted various videos and pictures on his Instagram account of his experience, which included his own locker with his name tag and Marlins uniform in place. It also included a welcome from the team and the City of Miami on the locker’s overhead screen.

Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill noted this week that the team is more familiar with the older Mesa, since more video of his international play exists.

While the team had the home field advantage on Friday, they also have the financial advantage over most other major league teams.

The Marlins have the second most international allotment available, behind only the Baltimore Orioles.

Both Mesa’s are listed as outfielders and available to sign at any time.

The Mesa brothers come from baseball royalty in Cuba. They’re the sons of legendary Cuban manager and player Victor Mesa.

Coveted Cuban pitcher Sandy Gaston also took part in the showcase.



