Vanderbilt's JJ Bleday runs to first base during a game against Missouri, May 11, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee.

MIAMI - The Miami Marlins have signed their top draft pick, J.J. Bleday.

The deal is pending a physical.

Bleday was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the MLB draft.

He's an outfielder out of Vanderbilt.

Bleday is 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds.

He was a part of the national championship college baseball team.

Bleday, 21, led Vandy with a .368 batting average, .511 slugging percentage, and .494 on-base percentage.

