Marlins sign manager Don Mattingly to extension

Associated Press

MIAMI - Marlins manager Don Mattingly has signed an extension with the team that will keep him with the franchise he's led since 2016.

The two-year extension with an option for a third-season was announced Friday at Marlins Park.

In just under four full seasons, Mattingly has already managed more games with the Marlins than any other manager in team history and has a record of 272-364 with the franchise.

Mattingly joined the Marlins after leaving the Dodgers following the 2015 season.

