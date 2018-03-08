Marlins to place plaque outside ballpark for Jose Fernandez

MIAMI - The Miami Marlins are planning to place a plaque outside Marlins Park to honor Jose Fernandez.

According to a team source, the team is currently painting the wall outside Marlins Park that served as a makeshift memorial to the pitcher, who was killed in a boating accident on Sept. 25, 2016.

Two other people were killed in the crash.

The Marlins confirmed a report by MLB.com's Joe Frisaro that Fernandez's mother collected his gear from his locker at Marlins Park.

Fernandez's locker remained in-tact for the entire 2017 season.

The Marlins will also recognize legendary broadcaster Felo Ramirez with a plaque.

Ramirez's broadcasting career spanned seven decades.

He died at age 94.

