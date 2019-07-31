Marlins trade Gallen to Diamondbacks for top prospect

Associated Press

MIAMI - The Miami Marlins made a move ahead of Wednesday's trade deadline, sending pitcher Zac Gallen to Arizona for the Diamondbacks top prospect.

Minor league shortstop Jazz Chisholm is headed to Miami.

Gallen, 23, has been one of the few brights spots for the Marlins this season with a 2.72 ERA in just seven starts.

Currently playing with the Double-A Jackson Generals, the 21-year-old Chisholm is hitting .204 with 18 home runs and 44 RBI this season. In 2018, Chisholm led all minor league shortstops with 25 home runs.

