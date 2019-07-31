Marlins trade Trevor Richards, Nick Anderson to Tampa

The Marlins traded Trevor Richards (L) and Nick Anderson to Tampa Bay in exchange for Ryne Stanek and Jesus Sanchez

MIAMI - The Miami Marlins were busy wheeling and dealing up until the last momen of the MLB trade deadline Wednesday.

According to a report, the Marlins sent pitchers Trevor Richards and Nick Anderson to Tampa Bay, in exchange for pitcher Ryne Stanek and outfielder Jesus Sanchez.

Stanek is 0-2 for the Rays this season with a 3.40 ERA, working worked 55.2 innings with 61 strikeouts.

Sanchez is currently playing in the minors where he played in 96 games with the Triple-A Durham Bulls. He's a career .298 minor league hitter.

The trade came just hours after the Marlins sent pitcher Zac Gallen to Arizona for shortstop Jazz Chisholm, the Diamondbacks' top prospect.

