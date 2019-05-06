Miami Sports Pod - How's the Derek Jeter era going?

With the Marlins among the worst in baseball and a front office shake-up making headlines, Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro take a look at how Derek Jeter's tenure with the team is going.

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android

:48 The Marlins are the worst team in baseball

1:30 Derek Jeter makes his first big firing --- Chip Bowers, the President of Business Operations

3:00 Being available to the media and being transparent are two different things

4:27 Jeter talks about attendance

13:50 How can Jeter’s response get trust from fans?

15:30 How does Jeter compare to George Steinbrenner?

21:00 Is the media coverage of the Marlins too harsh?

25:00 Talking about Derek Jeter is the most interesting part of the 2019 Marlins

33:00 Jeter needs someone close to him to tell him he’s wrong if he’s going to grow into the job

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.