Marlins

Miami Sports Pod - How's the Derek Jeter era going?

With the Marlins among the worst in baseball and a front office shake-up making headlines, Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro take a look at how Derek Jeter's tenure with the team is going.

:48  The Marlins are the worst team in baseball 

1:30  Derek Jeter makes his first big firing --- Chip Bowers, the President of Business Operations 

3:00 Being available to the media and being transparent are two different things 

4:27 Jeter talks about attendance 

13:50  How can Jeter’s response get trust from fans? 

15:30  How does Jeter compare to George Steinbrenner? 

21:00 Is the media coverage of the Marlins too harsh? 

25:00 Talking about Derek Jeter is the most interesting part of the 2019 Marlins 

33:00 Jeter needs someone close to him to tell him he’s wrong if he’s going to grow into the job

