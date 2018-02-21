MLB releases Stoneman Douglas hats all 30 teams to wear

MIAMI - Major League Baseball released the hats all 30 teams will wear this weekend in honor of the victims of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The hats are replicas of those worn by the Douglas baseball team.

More Marlins Headlines

Teams will wear the hats all weekend during pre-game warm-ups, with each team having the option to wear the hats during games.

The Marlins were the first team to announce plans to wear a tribute Douglas hat, with MLB following their lead and requesting the same of the other league teams.

The Marlins will open their spring training schedule Friday in Jupiter against the Cardinals.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.