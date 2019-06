Sandy Alcantara #22 of the Miami Marlins throws a pitch during the second inning of the game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park.

MIAMI - The MiamI Marlins have their All-Star representative.

Sandy Alcantara will head to Cleveland to represent Miami.

So far this season, Alcantara has 4-7 record with a 3.86 earned run average.

Alcantara has pitched 95.2 innings with 65 strikeouts.

Every major league team must have a representative at the All-Star game.

The mid-summer classic is July 9.

Alcantara, 23, is considered one of the Marlins promising young arms.

