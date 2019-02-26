Victor Victor Mesa to rehab hamstring in minor leagues

Victor Victor Mesa working out at Marlins camp in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. - The Miami Marlins are being cautious with their prized young outfielder Victor Victor Mesa.

The team announced Tuesday that Mesa underwent an MRI that revealed a Grade 1 right hamstring strain.

The team reassigned him from Major League campt ot the team's Minor League Rehab,

The Marlins now have 67 players in camp.

Miami won the bidding for the Cuban outfielder this offseason.

Every team in Major League Baseball scouted Mesa.

