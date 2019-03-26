NASCAR moves Homestead race to March beginning in 2020

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Beginning in 2020, the NASCAR season will not end in South Florida, breaking a run of nearly two decades hostint Championship Weekend.

The racing series announced Tuesday that the annual race at Homestead-Miami Speedway will move to March starting in the 2020 season.

Since 2002, the track has played host to the NASCAR season finales, but reorganization of the schedule means this year's Ford 400 will be the final fall event at the facility.

The March 22, 2020 date in Homestead will be the sixth race in the new schedule.

“Ralph Sanchez’s vision for our track more than 25 years ago was to host spring racing and be a major part of South Florida’s March calendar,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Matthew Becherer. “Miami has historically hosted many popular events during March, including the Miami Open, the Florida Derby, Ultra and the Calle Ocho Music Festival, among others, and this move will integrate us into this impressive mix."

Phoenix International Raceway will take over duties as host of NASCAR's final race to crown a season champion.

Last year, Joey Logano captured his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title by winning in Homestead.

