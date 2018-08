2018-19 NBA schedule on ABC

LeBron James reacts during the Cleveland Cavaliers' overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - LeBron James will take on the defending NBA champions when the Los Angeles Lakers head north to face the Golden State Warriors in the night cap of ABC's Christmas Day tripleheader.

ABC announced its 2018-19 NBA regular-season schedule Friday, which includes eight prime-time appearances on Saturdays and six Sunday afternoon games.

The NBA tips off its ABC schedule with a trifecta of Christmas Day games, beginning with Oklahoma City visiting Houston at 2:30 p.m. Then the Philadelphia 76ers visit Boston at 5:30 p.m. and the Lakers visit the Warriors at 8 p.m.

Day Date Time Away Home Tuesday Dec. 25 2:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder Houston Rockets Tuesday Dec. 25 5:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers Boston Celtics Tuesday Dec. 25 8 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers Golden State Warriors Saturday Jan. 19 3 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder Philadelphia 76ers Saturday Jan. 19 8 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers Houston Rockets Saturday Jan. 26 8 p.m. Golden State Warriors Boston Celtics Saturday Feb. 2 8 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers Golden State Warriors Sunday Feb. 3 1:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder Boston Celtics Saturday Feb. 9 8 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder Houston Rockets Sunday Feb. 10 3 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers Philadelphia 76ers Saturday Feb. 23 8 p.m. Houston Rockets Golden State Warriors Saturday March 2 8 p.m. Golden State Warriors Philadelphia 76ers Sunday March 3 3 p.m. Houston Rockets Boston Celtics Saturday March 9 8 p.m. Boston Celtics Los Angeles Lakers Sunday March 10 3 p.m. Indiana Pacers Philadelphia 76ers Saturday March 16 8 p.m. Golden State Warriors Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday March 17 3 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers Milwaukee Bucks Sunday April 7 3 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder Minnesota Timberwolves

