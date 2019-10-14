Butler sees preseason as chance to develop habits

MIAMI - The Heat's Jimmy Butler does not turn down a chance to compete.

If it's practice or a preseason game, Butler wants the Heat to build good habits ahead of the season opener Oct. 23 against Memphis.

Miami hosts Atlanta on Monday night.

Butler said Monday, "We want to win every single game against somebody else, against teams in practice, I think everybody is just trying to build winning habits."

Butler is known for playing hard at every opportunity and pushing his teammates to do the same.

Butler said, "We're tired of hacking one another at practice... anytime you get to play against some very good competition in another jersey, it's always good."

