Derrick Jones Jr. goes down with knee injury

NEW YORK - Derrick Jones Jr. went down with a right knee injury Sunday night at Madison Square Garden.

It appeared serious at the time and he was helped off the court by teammates.

The team said that X-rays were negative and Jones would be re-evaluated Monday.

Jones, 21, was signed to a 2-year contract by the Heat before the season.

Jones, nicknamed "Airplane Mode" for his high-flying dunks, is averaging 7.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season.

