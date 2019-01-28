Heat

Derrick Jones Jr. goes down with knee injury

Heat forward will be re-evaluated Monday

By David Lang - Executive Producer

NEW YORK - Derrick Jones Jr. went down with a right knee injury Sunday night at Madison Square Garden.

It appeared serious at the time and he was helped off the court by teammates.

The team said that X-rays were negative and Jones would be re-evaluated Monday.

Jones, 21, was signed to a 2-year contract by the Heat before the season.

Jones, nicknamed "Airplane Mode" for his high-flying dunks, is averaging 7.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season.

