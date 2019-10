MIAMI - The Miami Heat announced Saturday that Dion Waiters has been suspended for one game for conduct detrimental to the team.

He will be able to return to the team Thursday.

"There were a number of unacceptable incidents this week, culminating with his unprofessional conduct on the bench last night," Heat President Pat Riley said in a statement. "As a consequence, I feel we had to suspend him."

