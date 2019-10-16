Erik and Nikki Spoelstra hosting 'Work of HeART' Event Saturday

MIAMI - Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and his wife Nikki are giving back.

The Spoelstras have been avid supporters of the Miami Learning Experience School.

On Saturday night, together with Art Angels, the couple is hosting the inaugural Work of HeART.

The event will happen Oct. 19 from 8-11 p.m. at Art Angels gallery at 127 NE 40th street in Miami.

The Miami Learning Experience School gives a safe and peaceful environment that encourages social and emotional growth for children and adults with developmental disabilities.

The event will feature meet-and-greets, raffle prizes and fine art giveaways.

Tickets can be purchased at https://one.bidpal.net/workofheart.

