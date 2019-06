Michael Reaves / Getty Images

MIAMI - The Miami Heat now have two picks in the NBA draft.

The Heat traded with the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 44 pick in the second round.

The Heat gave up a future second round pick and cash.

Miami now has picks No. 13 and No. 44.

The NBA draft is Thursday night.

