Heat announce plans for Wade's final home game

MIAMI - The Heat are planning to send Dwyane Wade out in style.
The team announced that they will hold a special pregame on Tuesday April 9.
The ceremony will include: A video tribute, special guests, Dwyane Wade's adress to fans, and a special Wade-centric player introduction sequence.
Fans are being asked to be in their seats by 7 p.m. sharp.
The game with Philadelphia tips at 7:30 p.m.
Fans will also receive Wade shirts, commemorative game tickets, and a special TIPOFF magazine.
