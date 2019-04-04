Heat announce plans for Wade's final home game

Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat looks on during the first quarter at TD Garden.

MIAMI - The Heat are planning to send Dwyane Wade out in style.

The team announced that they will hold a special pregame on Tuesday April 9.

The ceremony will include: A video tribute, special guests, Dwyane Wade's adress to fans, and a special Wade-centric player introduction sequence.

Fans are being asked to be in their seats by 7 p.m. sharp.

The game with Philadelphia tips at 7:30 p.m.

Fans will also receive Wade shirts, commemorative game tickets, and a special TIPOFF magazine.

