Heat assistant Juwan Howard reportedly offered Michigan job

MIAMI - Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard appears poised to return to his alma mater as its next head coach.

The University of Michigan offered Howard, 46, the job Wednesday, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press.

A former first-round draft pick, Howard spent 19 seasons in the NBA, including the last three with the Heat.

Howard has been a part of head coach Erik Spoelstra's staff since he retired in 2013.

The Wolverines made back-to-back national championship game appearances with Howard in the 1990s, losing to Duke and North Carolina in 1992 and 1993.

Howard previously interviewed for the head job with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He would replace John Beilein, who left to become head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Although Michigan hasn't made it official, nor has Howard accepted, his wife took to Twitter with two words Wednesday morning: "Go BLUE."

〽️🎉 Go BLUE 🎉〽️ — Jenine Howard (@J9Howard) May 22, 2019

