Heat can cross Beal off list of potential free agents

MIAMI - Pat Riley's hunt for a big-time free agent will not include Bradley Beal.

The Washington guard and the Wizards have agreed on a 2-year, $72-million extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The extension will begin with the 2021-2022 season and keeps him out of free agency for three more seasons.

Beal, 26, is a former Florida Gator.

Last year, he averaged 25.6 points, 5.5 assists, and 5 rebounds a game.

The Heat have talked about potentially pairing Jimmy Butler with a big-time free agent to put Miami in the hunt in the Eastern Conference.

Beal was potentially on the list of big names available.

The Heat open the season Oct. 23 at home against the Memphis Grizzlies.

