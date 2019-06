NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Tyler Herro looks on before the start of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

MIAMI - The Miami Heat have selected Tyler Herro with the No. 13 pick in the NBA draft.

Herro is a guard out of Kentucky.

Kentucky was 19-0 when Herro scored 15 points or more.

Scouts say he's one of the best shooters in the draft.

He shot 46.2% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range.

Herro told ESPN, "I can't believe I'm standing here with a Miami Heat hat on... not too many people make it from where I'm from."

