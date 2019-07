Getty/Grant Halverson

MIAMI - The Miami Heat finalized a deal for KZ Okpala on Saturday.

It was part of a 3-way trade with the Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers.

The Heat sent their 2022, 2025, and 2026 second round picks to Indiana.

The Suns sent T.J. Warren to the Pacers. Indiana sent cash to Phoenix.

Okpala played two season at Stanford.

He appeared in 29 games as a sophomore and averaged 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal.

