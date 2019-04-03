Heat host Celtics as Miami pushes for playoff spot

Kyrie Irving at Celtics shootaround on Wednesday

MIAMI - The Heat's playoff push continues Wednesday night at home against the Celtics.

It's the second-to-last regular season home game in Dwyane Wade's storied career.

The Celtics held a shootaround Wednesday morning.

Head Coach Brad Stevens said that Boston's Jaylen Brown is out for the game.

Stevens said that Boston's goal before the playoffs is to both set their rotation and get healthy.

The Heat will be without Derrick Jones Junior who is listed as out for the Boston game.

Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow, and Rodney McGruder are listed as questionable.

The Heat lead Orlando for the No. 8 seed by a half-game.

Miami has 5 games left in the regular season.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.