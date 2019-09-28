Heat ink head coach Erik Spoelstra to long-term contract extension

Erik Spoelstra addresses reporters ahead of the Heat and Knicks

MIAMI - Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has reportedly agreed to a new, long-term extension.

The deal was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Spoelstra is entering his 12th season as Miami's head coach, leading the team to a pair of NBA titles in 2012 and 2013.

Spoelstra has been with the Heat organization since 1995, starting as a video coordinator and working his way up to assistant coach and director of scouting before eventually becoming head coach in 2008.

He was set to enter the final year of his contract prior to signing this extension.

The Heat open training camp next week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 8 against San Antonio at the American Airlines Arena.



