Heat meet with Carmelo Anthony, report says

LAS VEGAS - The Miami Heat are in the mix for Carmelo Anthony.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Oklahoma City Thunder allowed Anthony to meet with prospective teams at the NBA's summer league in Las Vegas.

Anthony met with both the Heat and Houston Rockets.

Wojnarowski also reports that Oklahoma City is working on trades for the the 34-year-old.

Oklahoma City needs Anthony to waive his no-trade clause to allow him to leave.

Anthony has averaged over 24 points and 6 rebounds a game during his career.

