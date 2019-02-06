Heat deal Tyler Johnson, Wayne Ellington to Phoenix

MIAMI - The Miami Heat are finalizing a move before the trade deadline as multiple reports claim the team is moving Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington to Phoenix.

The Heat will receive seldom-used power forward Ryan Anderson in the trade. The 11-year veteran has played just 15 games this season, averaging just 3.7 points and 3 rebounds per game.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the deal that will allow Miami to clear salary space to avoid paying the luxury tax.

The Heat matched a 2016 offer by the Bulls that pays Johnson $50-million deal over four years. Johnson is still owed $19.3 million next season.

Johnson, an undrafted free agent from Fresno State, started just 10 games for the Heat this season, averaging 10.8 points in 44 games played.

Ellington is currently on a one-year, $6-million deal and rarely found minutes in the Heat's rotation.

The Heat are currently on a 6-game West Coast trip.

