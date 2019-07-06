Heat officially trade for Jimmy Butler

Getty Images

MIAMI - Jimmy Butler is officially a member of the Miami Heat.

The team announced the four-team trade on Saturday afternoon.

Josh Richardson was sent to Philadelphia as part of the deal.

Hassan Whiteside was sent to Portland.

The Clippers received Moe Harkless from Portland.

The Heat also acquired Meyers Leonard.

Heat President Pat Riley said, "We are thrilled to acquire Jimmy Butler and Meyers Leonard... They are both players who fit the mold of Heat culture perfectly. Jimmy's leadership, tenacity, professionalism, defensive disposition and his ability to create his own shot will improve our roster immediately. Any time you can add a four-time All-Star to your roster, you make that move. Meyers is a versatile big, a great shooter, can play inside and block shots."

Butler played in 65 games last season averaging 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Butler is a two-time All-NBA Third Team and four-time All-NBA Defensive Second team member.

Butler has made the playoffs in 7 of his 8 seasons.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.