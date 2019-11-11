Heat players remain quiet about Waiters' suspension

Associated Press

MIAMI - Miami Heat players are not saying much about the suspension to guard Dion Waiters.

The Heat returned to practice on Monday to prepare for Tuesday night's game against Detroit.

Veteran Udonis Haslem only would address the situation by differing to the team's statement on Sunday.

However, Haslem did add "I'm glad my brother Dion is doing okay."

Waiters had a medical incident on-board the team's flight from Phoenix to Los Angeles.

Waiters reportedly had taken THC-infused gummies.

Waiters received a 10-game suspension without pay.

While suspending Waiters on Sunday, the team released a statement that referenced the incident.

The statement read in part, "We are very disappointed in Dion's actions this season that include the very scary situation on Thursday night, and grateful that the outcome wasn't worse."

This is Waiters' second suspension of the season.

The guard was suspended for the opener for conduct detrimental to the team.

