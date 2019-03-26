Heat retiring Bosh's No. 1 during halftime ceremony

MIAMI - Chris Bosh will forever be a part of Heat history.

The Miami Heat will be retiring Bosh's #1 during a halftime ceremony Tuesday night.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said that the whole team will come out of the locker room to watch the festivities.

Dwyane Wade said, "It'll be cool. I think it's great for the young guys to see what your vision is. Hopefully, one day your jersey can go up in the rafters. To be able to see that, of a player they've heard of and some of them have seen, that meant a lot to this organization."

Wade added, "It's great for Chris and his family as well. The way that his career ended, it's not ideal for any player. But this moment is a good moment. It's a celebratory moment and we all can't wait to celebrate it with him."

Bosh won 2 championships with the Heat during the so-called Big Three Era of Bosh, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.

Bosh had to retire prematurely after dealing with health issues.

In his career, Bosh played 893 games. He averaged 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Bosh joins Tim Hardaway, Alonzo Mourning, and Shaquille O'Neal as the only Heat players to have his jersey retired.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.