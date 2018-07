MIAMI - Let the offseason moves begin for the Miami Heat.

On Sunday, Miami reached a deal with forward/guard Derrick Jones Jr.

Jones originally signed with the Heat to a two-way contract.

He appeared in 14 games (8 starts) with Miami last season.

Jones averaged 3.7 points and 2.4 rebounds in 15.2 minutes.

