NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Tyler Herro looks on before the start of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

MIAMI - The Miami Heat announced their summer league roster.

The team willplay games in Sacramento and Las Vegas.

The roster includes first round draft pick Tyler Herro.

It will also include sharp-shooter Duncan Robinson, who saw playing time with Miami last season.

Alonzo Mourning's son, Trey, will also be on the Heat's summer league team.

Trey Mourning went to Georgetown and is a 6-9 forward.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.