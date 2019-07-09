Heat, Thunder discuss possible deal for Russell Westbrook

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook reacts after making a basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during game three of the Western Conference quarterfinals on April 19, 2019 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

MIAMI - The Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder are discussing the possibility of moving Russell Westbrook to Miami.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Thunder and Westbrook have discussed a deal and Miami is a destination that "appeals to Westbrook."

The deal would be complicated. Westbrook is under contract for four years and $170 million.

Westbrook has played all 11 NBA season with the Thunder franchise.

Wojnarowski reports that Oklahoma City would rather get the deal done sooner than later.

Westbrook is a former NBA MVP. He has averaged a triple-double in each of his last three seasons.

Miami has already acquired four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler as part of a four-team swap that sent Hasan Whiteside to Portland and Josh Richardson to Philadelphia.

How Westbrook and Butler would play together is a big topic of conversation around the league. For now, the Heat are continuing to explore their options and the Thunder are doing the same.

