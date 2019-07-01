Heat trade for Jimmy Butler, according to report

Getty Images

MIAMI - The Miami Heat are finalizing a trade for Jimmy Butler, according to multiple reports.

Final details are still coming in, but the deal will include Josh Richardson heading to Philadelphia. ESPN is also reporting that Miami is shipping Goran Dragic to Dallas.

Butler is a 4-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA Third-team performer.

Miami was reportedly close to a deal which would have brought Butler to the Heat from Minnesota via a trade back in 2018, but that deal fell apart. Butler was ultimately dealt to Philadelphia.

But now, Butler will end up in Miami after all.

The deal is reportedly 4-years and $142-million, the maximum anyone can receive when changing teams.

