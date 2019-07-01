Heat trade Whiteside to Portland for Harkless, Meyers, report says

Getty Images

MIAMI - The Miami Heat aren't waiting for the proposed Jimmy Butler deal to be completed before working on other moves.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Heat have agreed on a trade that will send center Hassan Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Mo Harkless and Meyers Leonard. The deal will save the Heat $5 million.

Whiteside opted-in to his $27.1 million player option for next season last week, but he has long been rumored to want a trade after his playing time decreased with the Heat.

In a post to his Instagram account Monday, Whiteside seemed ecstatic hearing the news. He repeatedly said "We got shooters" while smiling in the video.

Whiteside averaged 12.3 points and 11.3 rebounds in 72 games last season. However, his playing time had diminished to 23.3 minutes/game from 32.6 just two seasons earlier.

Leonard was a surprise breakout performer for the Blazers during their playoff run last season, scoring 7.7 points a game and 3.6 rebounds in just over 15 minutes of action each game in the postseason. The 7' 1" former first round pick in 2012 had not lived up to his lofty status until the 2018-19 season.

Also drafted in 2012, Harkless averaged 7.7 points during the regular season along with 4.5 rebounds per game.

Leonard and Harkless will fill the roles played by Kelly Olynyk and Derrick Jones who will reportedly be sent to Dallas as part of the Butler deal.

