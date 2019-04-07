Heat waive Rodney McGruder per reports

Miami Heat forward Rodney McGruder (17) drives as San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan (10) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Miami.

MIAMI - The Miami Heat have cut forward Rodney McGruder.

The move was first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Heat are trying to get below the luxury tax.

Miami lost their fourth straight game on Sunday to Toronto.

The Heat have just two games left.

Miami hosts Philadelphia on Tuesday and plays at Brooklyn Wednesday.

McGruder played 23 minutes on Sunday with 2 points and 6 rebounds for the Heat.

He appeared in 65 games this season, averaging 7.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

