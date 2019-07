Associated Press

MIAMI - The Miami Heat have cleared a spot on their roster by waiving forward Yante Maten.

Maten appeared in just two games with Miami, but did play 30 games with the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the G League.

Maten averaged 23.5 points per game in the G League.

The move could that clear the way for a possible return of Udonis Haslem.

Haslem has not announcd his intentions for next season, but before Monday, Miami didn't have room for him.

