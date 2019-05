Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra chat at Heat practice in Boca Raton

MIAMI - The Miami Heat now know where they will pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

The Heat will have the No. 13 pick.

The Heat entered the draft lottery with a 95% chance at getting either pick No. 13 or 14.

Miami had just a 5% chance at a top four pick.

Miami had a 1% chance at the top overall pick.

Heat fans dreaming of Zion Williamson will have to wait until he becomes a free agent after his rookie contract.

