Heat's Dwyane Wade named to 2019 NBA All-Star team

NEW YORK - Dwyane Wade is going to the NBA All-Star Game after all.

A day after being left off the Eastern Conference roster, the Heat guard was named as a "special roster addition" to the team and will play in the game on Feb. 17 in Charlotte.

It's Wade's 13th appearance as an NBA All-Star and comes in his final season as a player. Wade is currently on a farewell tour around the league as he will retire after the season.

Wade was named All-Star Game MVP in 2010 and put up a triple-double in the 2012 All-Star Game.

Dallas Mavericks center Dirk Nowitzki, who is also expected to retire following the season, was added to the Western Conference roster.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.