Heat's James Johnson fails conditioning drills, to miss start of camp

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Miami Heat will be short one player at the start of training camp after forward James Johnson failed conditioning drills.

The team announced Tuesday that Johnson will not participate in camp until "he fulfills and maintains those requirements."

After playing the best basketball of his NBA career during his first two seasons with the Heat, Johnson struggled last season as he only played 55 games and averaged just 7.8 points per game.

The Heat are holding this week's training camp at Keiser University's West Palm Beach campus. Miami will open its preseason schedule next Tuesday against San Antonio.

