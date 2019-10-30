James Johnson to travel with Heat to Hawks game

MIAMI - The Miami Heat have shown depth early in the season and now the rotation is about to get deeper.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra announced on Wednesday that forward James Johnson will be joining the team for the trip to Atlanta on Thursday.

Johnson was held out of the start of training camp because he failed to meet the team's conditioning standards.

The veteran had returned to practice with the team.

However, Johnson did not play in the Heat's first four games.

Miami is off to a 3-1 start.

