Jimmy Butler enjoys first Heat practice after 3:30 a.m. wakeup

Jimmy Butler talks to reporters after his first Heat practice

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Jimmy Butler showed off his competitive edge in his first Miami Heat practice.

The All-Star forward said that he woke up at 3:30 a.m. to start working out.

The Heat didn't hold practice in West Palm Beach until 10 a.m.

Butler said, "I get excited, I get excited especially when we get to compete. That's what I love to do. I love to work. I love to compete, especially against my guys."

Butler said he loves his teammates, "We got some dogs."

The Heat are hoping that Butler can help raise the intensity at practices and in games.

Head Coach Erik Spoelstra said on media day Monday that he can see the Heat being competitive in the Eastern Conference.

Butler believes that if the competition level is high at practice, "When we go up against another team, it'll be even easier."

The Heat will train in West Palm Beach for the rest of the week.

Miami will hold their annual scrimmage on Sunday at the American Airlines Arena.

The Heat open the regular season Oct. 23 at home against Memphis.

