Jimmy Butler expects to start season with Minnesota per reports

MIAMI - Jimmy Butler will start the season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, per reports.

Shams Charania of Stadium Sports reported that Butler practice with Minnesota on Sunday. Charania said that Heat/Timberwolves talks have been dead for now.

Minnesota indicated that Tom Thibodeau confirmed Butler practiced and expects him for their season opener against the Spurs on Wednesday.

The Heat open Wednesday in Orlando.

The two sides were reportedly close to a deal, but the talks broke down when Minnesota upped their demands.

Heat President Pat Riley denied making negative comments about Thibodeau during the negotiations.

Butler had expressed an interest in playing for the Heat.

