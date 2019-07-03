Josh Richardson 'grateful' to Heat despite being traded

"I'm going to a great team, so I'm ready," Josh Richardson tells Local 10 sports director Will Manso at a Miami Pro League basketball game after being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

MIAMI - Josh Richardson has no grudge about being traded.

The Miami Heat's 2015 second-round draft pick spent Tuesday night watching a Miami Pro League basketball game with two of his now-former teammates, Bam Adebayo and Derrick Jones Jr.

Josh Richardson talks on his cellphone while sitting on the sideline at a Miami Pro League basketball game, July 2, 2019, in Miami.

Richardson was with Adebayo when he found out he was being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers as part of a four-team deal to bring Jimmy Butler to Miami.

"I was kind of taken off-guard a little bit, but, you know, once I talked to coach and everybody and, you know, thought about it, I was really excited," Richardson told Local 10 sports director Will Manso. "You know, I'm going to a great team, so I'm ready."

Josh Richardson watches from the sideline at a Miami Pro League basketball game, July 2, 2019, in Miami.

Richardson said he's grateful to the Heat for taking a chance on him out of Tennessee.

"I don't know if I would be in the NBA if the Heat hadn't of drafted me and picked me up and gave me that chance, so, you know, I'll be forever, you know, grateful to that team for that," he said.

