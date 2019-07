HOLLYWOOD - One of the Heat's newest players is being introduced to Heat culture.

KZ Okpala attended Heat Jr. basketball camp in Hollywood on Wednesday.

Okpala had the chance to speak with the campers and sign autographs.

Okpala told reporters that he's excited to be a part of Miami because of the team's culture.

Miami traded for Okpala in the second round of the NBA draft.

He played his college basketball at Stanford.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.