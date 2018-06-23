LeBron James watches son in South Florida gym

MIAMI - LeBron James was spotted on a South Florida basketball court on Friday night.

James was at Christopher Columbus High School in southwest Miami-Dade County.

The school confirming to Local 10 that James was "practicing at Columbus in preparation for a tournament for his son."

The school later tweeted: "Thanks for stopping by campus last night King James! While you’re in Westchester, make sure to stop by some of our local hot spots."

James can opt out of his Cleveland contract on July 1.

Oddsmakers have the Heat 40/1 to bring James back to Miami.

Those odds trail eight teams including the favorite, the Los Angeles Lakers.

