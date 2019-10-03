Leonard wakes up for Heat practice at 3:10 a.m. to keep up with Butler

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Jimmy Butler has started a trend at Heat training camp.

Butler said this week that he woke up for practice at 3:30 a.m.

Meyers Leonard took a cue from Butler.

Leonard said Thursday that he woke up at 3:10 a.m. to be part of the Heat's new culture.

Leonard said, "When i catch wind of 'while you're in your cute little dream that I'm working at 3:30' that doesn't sit well with me. My alarm went off at 3:10 this morning. I went and got a cup of Joe and I was ready to rock and roll."

Leonard said he's ready to get better and that's been the focus of Heat camp.

Leonard said "All of this isn't about me. This is about our leader Jimmy Butler setting the tone, simple as that. Does that mean that everyone needs to wake up at 3:10 and start working out early? No. But, I wanted to show up and show him, I'm here with him. This is not a joke to me. I'm ready to get better."

Leonard said the early rise helped lead to a great practice, "I showed up, I did that. That right there was a grown man's practice. Period. We made each other better. That was one hell of a day."

The Heat play their opener Oct. 23 against Memphis.

