Local 10 team finishes second in Heat Media Challenge

MIAMI - Showing the same grit and determination the station uses every day to bring South Florida the news, the Local 10 basketball team floored the competition Saturday at the Miami Heat Media Challenge.

Led by anchor and wily ballhandler Nicole Perez, the Local 10 team whipped through a field filled with clubs from WSVN, CBS 4, Univision, Fox Sports and many other local media organizations.

The tournament was played on the Heat's main court at the AmericanAirlines Arena with a crowd of tens on hand to watch as names like Effinger and Herrera replaced Dragic and Whiteside.

Local 10's Nicole Perez proudly shows off a signed Dion Waiters jersey won by the Local 10 team in the Heat Media Challenge

Having made it through to the tournament finals, the Local 10 crew eventually fell to the four-time defending champion team from HeatBeat, which, we have to say, may have had an unfair home court advantage.

But no sour grapes here.

For their efforts, the Local 10 players received a signed Dion Waiters jersey, which we hope they will rotate among themselves instead of attempting to wear it all at once.

Congrats!

