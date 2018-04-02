Miami Sports Pod - Hassan Whiteside is not a happy center

Heat center Hassan Whiteside had some strong words for his team, now Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro have some strong words themselves on the whole situation.
1:00 What has a more bleak future, Will’s voice or Hassan Whiteside in Miami?
3:00 Hassan’s comments are a huge problem
4:00 Is Hassan right? Forget the delivery of the message--- is his point right?
6:00 NBA is so 3-point based, that’s what limits Hassan’s minutes
7:30 Would any team have dared to play small ball against someone like Alonzo Mourning?
10:00 How is Hassan mentally prepared for the biggest moments?
12:00 Remember that time Hassan faced Toronto in the playoffs? That was awesome
14:00 The difference between this year and in the past is Kelly Olynyk
17:00 Hassan’s conditioning isn’t back following his hip injury
19:00 What happens if the Heat play Philly
23:00 I really think Spoelstra's plan was to ease Whiteside back from injury
28:00 It’s fair to say giving Hassan the contract wasn’t the greatest idea
30:00 Is this a marriage that’s broken and cannot be fixed?
