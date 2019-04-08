Miami Sports Pod - Thank you, Dwyane Wade

MIAMI - With his career just days away from being over, Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro talk about what Dwyane Wade has meant to the Heat, the city and the NBA.

:44 This is to honor Dwyane Wade

1:20 2006 is the first thing that comes to mind with Dwyane Wade

3:00 Will watched the 2006 Finals with Tim Hardaway

6:00 It’s been fun to watch his maturation

8:00 His development off the court has been amazing

12:00 One of us missed the “This is my house” game

16:00 Will was with Dwyane when he first landed his shoe deal in China

21:00 Clay got close to Dwyane Wade while shooting a game under the basket

29:00 It’s funny because we’ve lost Dwyane Wade before

34:00 The one thing Will would change is that Dwyane would’ve never left

42:00 Will asked Wade if he feels like he’s from Miami even though he’s from Chicago

44:00 It’s a basketball town because of Dwyane Wade



